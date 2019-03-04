The four accused were found hiding in Warsan and admitted to the burglary

Dubai: A gang of four men are on trial in Dubai for allegedly stealing Dh60,000 worth of luxury watches from a villa.

The four Chinese defendants, who are all visitors to the UAE, denied breaking into the villa in Barsha, and committing the burglary.

In December last year, a German returned to his villa at 7pm and noticed that the lights were off. He used the flashlight on his phone and noticed the glass door of the villa was broken.

“I went inside and five watches worth Dh60,000 were missing,” he said. “The burglars switched off the lights and broke the door. Immediately I alerted police,” said the 34-year-old victim in court records.

A police officer testified that they received complaints of similar burglaries in other areas in the city.

After forming a team of detectives, Dubai Police identified the four men.

“The gang were arrested after we received information that they were hiding in the Warsan area of Dubai.

They confessed to the crimes by driving around until they found empty villas.

“They used a hammer to break the glass and then stole the watches,” said the police officer.

Dubai Police recovered the watches.