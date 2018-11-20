Fujairah: A three-year-old Emirati girl died on Sunday night when a flagpole rope accidentally wrapped around her neck while she was playing with it, police have confirmed.
The accident occurred at her family home in Al Quryah area in Fujairah.
The girl, who was identified as M.E.A.A., was playing alone without supervision; she was subsequently taken to the hospital. Doctors declared her dead on arrival.
The incident was reported to the Fujairah police by an officer at the hospital.
Police teams visited the house where they found that the rope that caused the toddler’s death.
The girl’s body was handed over to her family for burial; she was buried on Monday at Al Qurayah cemetery.
Fujairah police have urged parents to observe their children carefully and never leave them alone.