Ras Al Khaimah: A 21-year-old Emirati youth was killed on Tuesday morning in a horrific road accident on the Ras Al Khaimah ring road, said Brigadier Salem Al Suwaidi, acting director of the central operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police.
Police operation room received call on Tuesday at 11am reporting the accident. The Emirati identified M.R.D. lost control of his vehicle and crashed into concrete barrier.
Police said the man was driving at a high speed at the time of accident. Brig. Al Suwaidi said the driver sustained severe injuries and died on the way to hospital.