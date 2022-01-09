The latest figures from 2021 were reviewed by Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri during a briefing held at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) at Dubai Police reduced the number of criminal reports against unknown persons by 31.2 per cent in 2021 compared to the year before.

The figure was revealed during the annual review of CID recently held at Partners Hub at Expo 2020 Dubai by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Lt Gen Al Marri praised the efforts of CID officers and employees and encouraged them to continue working towards enhancing the security of the emirate.

Anti-Economic Crime Department

Lt Gen Al-Marri was also briefed on the achievements and statistics of the Department of Anti-Economic Crime, which recorded 2,235 cases, arrested 2,536 accused, and seized more than Dh9.3 billion worth of counterfeit and fake products over the past five years.

Wanted Persons Department

Lt Gen Al Marri also reviewed a number of initiatives implemented by the Wanted Persons Department, including the ‘Criminal Status of Financial Cases’ service that benefited 53.1 per cent of users and recorded the settlement of over Dh1.38 million from January 2021 to September 2021.

The police chief also reviewed the results of the Smart Notification Service that informs individuals wanted for financial cases or have travel bans due to financial cases via SMS. The force’s automated service benefited 35.5 per cent of the total number of service users and recorded the settlement of Dh732,794,666 dirhams.

Lt Gen Al Marri was briefed on the remote trial initiative, which benefited 1,538 wanted persons. Meanwhile, the department also arrested 145 international fugitives wanted for various charges between January 2021 and September 2021.

Dubai Tourist Police

Last year, Dubai Tourist Police Department delivered 33 awareness lectures for 2,825 hospitality workers across the emirate. The Department also responded to six humanitarian cases over the same year.

Lost and Found

The Lost and Found Department also presented their strategic programs and indicators, including last year’s efforts, which resulted in returning 305 items worth of Dh373,300 to owners. The Department also launched a number of initiatives, including carrying out 401 awareness visits to inform 13,324 beneficiaries on the Lost-and-Found Law in the UAE. This is in addition to the Zero Unclaimed Found Items campaign, which benefited 789 people through 263 visits, as well as honouring 12 honest individuals for returning found items and cash to the force.

Crime prevention