Dubai: A Nepali expat in Dubai has been accused of assaulting his countryman because he asked him to lower the volume of the music he was playing.
A 35-year-old Nepali salesman testified in Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday that he was at Hor Al Anz area in a sharing accommodation when the incident happened.
“It was 2.30am and my roommate was under the influence of alcohol. He was yelling for no reason and playing songs loudly. I asked him to go and sleep but he refused,” the victim said in official records.
The defendant then went to the victim’s bed, dragged him by his legs and punched him in the face.
“He hit me on the left eye and I was bleeding,” the victim said.
Other workers came and controlled the defendant before calling for ambulance, he added.
The victim was transferred to hospital for treatment.
Medical reports showed that he suffered five per cent permanent disability.
The 35-year-old Nepali defendant was charged with physically assaulting the victim.
The verdict is expected on December 7.