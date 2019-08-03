Left to Right: Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes, Philippine Consulate of Dubai & the Northern Emirates, Lieutenant Khalid Mohammed B. Banasser and Police Official during the awareness lectures to Filipino community at the Dubai Police Officers Club, Jaddaf. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Giving other examples, he said although using a mobile phone while driving is normally illegal, a motorist who in a safe way records another road user’s reckless driving will not be charged for reporting the violation to police in the interest of public safety.

‘Privacy issue’

Forum attendees were also advised against taking pictures of people in public and posting them on social media — which may not be a crime in their home country.

Lieutenant Abdul Razaq, addressing the forum on cybercrimes, said taking pictures of people, especially women, without their consent is not allowed in the UAE.

“The best thing to do is to ask. If you have a doubt, ask. So many people are involved in cases in which they didn’t know that what they were doing was a crime. Taking pictures of people and putting them online is a privacy issue. You have to protect a person’s privacy,” Lt Abdul Razaq said.

Banned medicines

Saturday’s gathering also heard about the risk of bringing in medicine without an attested prescription.

Speaking about drug awareness, Sergeant Musa Guleed said medicines containing codeine are banned in the UAE, while medicine such as Lyrica (for controlling epilepsy) must carry a doctor’s prescription attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE Embassy in the country from where the medicine was bought.

Sgt Guleed also pointed out that carrying such medicines in large quantities beyond the ordinary need of a patient would be met with suspicion by officials.

“If you come on a holiday here for 15 days, but bring in 150 pills, it doesn’t make sense,” he said, advising attendees to also check with Dubai Customs what is prohibited to bring into the UAE.

‘Day without Accidents’

Meanwhile, Corporal Omar Muslim Usman Aflatoon raised awareness on traffic and road rules, urging motorists and pedestrians to always stay alert and obey the rules. He also drew attention to the new Dubai Police safety campaign ‘Day without Accidents’ that runs from August 1 to September 2.

Forum highlights

Awareness about local laws needs to be constantly updated as many people are newcomers and rules sometimes change