Last year, 22 of Dubai Police’s forensics experts, biologists, DNA experts, toxicologists, and crime scene officers took part in an interactive Forensic Entomology course delivered by Jeffrey D. Wells. The course included a practical scenario for the presence of larvae, insects and eggs according to the natural environment of the UAE. It also involved preparing animal samples that were developed in two ways, including samples from the internal environment, specifically at the temperature of houses and rooms to determine the actual time of production of larvae.