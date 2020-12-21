Dubai: Dubai Police have reunited a European girl with her family after she travelled to Dubai without informing her family. She was reported in her country by her family, an official said.
Captain Abdullah Al Shaikh from the Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police said the girl was suffering 'mental' issues and did not alert her family about her travel plans. A Dubai hotel alerted Dubai Police about the 19-year-old girl wanted to book a room but the hotel suspected something abnormal with her condition.
Missing complaint
“A team of officers went to the hotel and found that she had arrived to the emirate without her family’s knowledge. Her country’s consulate told us that her family was searching for her and had lodged a missing complaint in their country,” said Captain Al Shaikh. “She wanted to visit Dubai after she saw pictures and videos about life in the UAE and beautiful tourist attractions.”
Free accommodation
Dubai Police booked a room for the girl and brought her aunt to stay with her for two weeks before returning to her home country. “The victims’ follow-up programme in Dubai Police is part of our community policing initiative. We work around the clock to aid and support residents and visitors,” he added.