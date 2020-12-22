Dubai: A Dubai cleaner, who stole Dh7,300 in cash from his company, called his employer to apologise for the theft.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, a 61-year-old Indian businessman discovered the theft in October this year before receiving a phone call from the 37-year-old Indian cleaner confessing that he stole the money to pay his debts.
The businessman testified that he had kept Dh7,300 in his office for five days before he noticed the money was missing.
“I summoned all employees and asked them about the money. I said I would alert the police. Everyone denied knowing anything about the theft. After I left the company, the suspect called me to tell me that he stole the money while cleaning the office,” said the Indian businessman in official records.
“He apologised and told me that he borrowed money from his friends to pay for his ailing mother’s treatment and that he stole the money to pay his debts.”
The victim had reported the incident to Al Refaa Police station.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant admitted to the theft.
The verdict is expected on December 31.