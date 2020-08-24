Worker was under the influence of alcohol during the incident

Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance on Monday sentenced a blacksmith to three months in jail for touching an eight-year-old girl inappropriately while she was playing in her home’s garden. He will be deported after serving the prison term.

The 33-year-old Pakistani defendant abused the girl twice at her parents’ sharing residence at Al Muraqabbat area in March.

The girl’s mother testified that they had rented a room and a kitchen in a sharing property where the defendant was staying. On the day of the incident, her daughter went to the kitchen to eat but was followed by the defendant to the kitchen.

“When I saw him, I followed him into the kitchen. He then apologised to me and left. He was under the influence of alcohol. My daughter was disturbed and claimed he did nothing to her, but left without having food,” said the 35-year-old Pakistani mother.

30 minutes later, she again asked her daughter about what happened. The girl then broke down and told her that he touched her body and told her not to alert her parents. “She told me the defendant touched her body a day before this incident as well, while she was playing in the yard.”

Police alerted

Dubai Police was alerted and arrested the defendant.

A policeman testified that he went to speak with the defendant who was pretended that he was sleeping inside his room. “I asked him to come with me and he refused. He was under the influence of alcohol and I took him to the police station,” the policeman said, according to records.