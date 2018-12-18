Dubai: A visitor, who head-butted a policeman and struck a sergeant with a liquor bottle when they apprehended him for running drunk in a street, has been jailed for six months
A woman reported to the Dubai police that a drunk man was seen running down a street carrying a liquor bottle in Tecom in August 2018.
A police patrol was dispatched to Tecom and the policeman and sergeant saw the 23-year-old Saudi visitor running in the street with a bottle of liquor in his hand.
As the accused ran, a security guard and another man, who turned out to be the visitor’s father, chased him.
When the sergeant tried to stop the Saudi, he struck his head with the bottle but he blocked the strike with his arm.
When law enforcement officers restrained the Saudi, he head-butted the policeman under his eye.
On Tuesday, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the 23-year-old of beating policeman and the sergeant and cursing them in public.
Presiding judge Mohammad Jamal sentenced the accused in absentia after he failed to show up in court and enter his plea.
Presiding judge Jamal said the accused will be deported.
The sergeant testified that when they arrived at the location, the woman complainant pointed at the accused.
“He was running in the street with a liquor bottle in his hand. His father and a security guard were running behind him in a bid to stop him. When my partner and I tried to stop him, he hit me with the bottle and head-butted my partner after we handcuffed him,” he said.
The Dubai Misdemeanours Court fined the Saudi accused Dh2,000 for drinking alcohol.
The defendant is entitled to a retrial.