Abu Dhabi: A jail term or minimum fine of Dh50,000 fine will be imposed on anyone engaged in fund transfers for the purpose of personally abusing or using narcotics or psychotropic substances, the UAE Public Prosecution has warned.
The harsh penalties aim to combat the abuse of these addictive substances, and are outlined in Article 64 of Federal Decree Law No 30 of 2021 on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances.
Fund transfer
“Whoever deposits or transfers, whether by himself or through others, or accepts the transfer of funds with a view to committing any offences of abuse or personal use of any narcotics or psychotropic substances shall be sentenced to detention or [a] fine not less than Dh50,000,” the Public Prosecution said.
The anti-narcotics law came into effect on January 2 this year. While introducing the option of rehabilitation for first-time drug offenders, it also introduced tougher penalties for serial offenders.