Dubai: Dubai Police warned parents against allowing their children to operate motorcycles and recreational bikes on internal and main roads. They highlighted the significant risks and grave consequences of accidents, placing the responsibility on parents for failing to supervise their children’s behaviour.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at the Dubai Police, highlighted that they had received numerous complaints and reports from various areas across the emirate regarding the disturbance and chaos caused by motorcycle riders.

“Upon investigation, it was noted that a group of children were riding recreational motorcycles, causing disturbances and generating noise in residential areas,” Al Mazrouei stated.

“Civilian patrols closely monitored them until they arrived at their homes, where their motorcycles were subsequently confiscated,” he further explained.

Decree No. 30 of 2023

Al Mazrouei also emphasised that, in line with Decree No. 30 of 2023 regarding vehicle confiscation in Dubai, a motorcyclist will be required to pay a fine of Dh50,000 to have their confiscated motorcycle released if it was used on paved roads.

He urged parents to prioritise their children’s safety by refraining from purchasing recreational motorcycles for them, as it exposes them to the risks of accidents.

He further highlighted that most recreational motorcycle riders, irrespective of age, fail to adhere to proper driving behaviour.

“Recreational bikes are specifically designed for off-road driving in sandy areas and similar environments. Their use on public roads is a concerning trend that puts riders and other road users at risk,” Al Mazrouei said.

Al Mazrouei further emphasised that Dubai Police implements proactive measures to address the hazards of recreational motorcycle riding, including the seizure of motorcycles from individuals who violate the law by using them on public roads.

Al Mazrouei emphasised the importance of community members reporting any negative incidents they witness.