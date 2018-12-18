Dubai: A chef, who hugged and groped his co-worker in a luxurious hotel’s kitchen after he asked her to read a menu hung on a wall, was jailed for three months.
The Palestinian cook was in the kitchen at her workplace when the 28-year-old Indian chef asked her to come in and help him in preparing the menu in October.
When she came close to the accused, the chef asked her to turn around towards the wall to read the hung menu.
As she faced the wall and read the menu of that day’s meals, the 28-year-old defendant hugged her from behind and groped her top.
The Palestinian woman pushed the defendant instantly away from her and complained to her supervisor and police were informed about the matter.
On Tuesday, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the accused of groping the woman cook at their workplace.
Presiding judge Mohammad Jamal said the accused, who pleaded not guilty, will be deported.
“I didn’t touch her,” the accused told the court.
The cook testified that the accused asked her to come into the kitchen and assist him.
“He wanted me to read the menu hung on the wall. While I was doing so, he came from behind, hugged and then groped my top. He did it twice … I stormed out and complained to my supervisor, she said.
The ruling remains subject to appeal.