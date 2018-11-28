A police sergeant said the defendant was apprehended hiding beside a mosque in Al Qouz. “When we apprehended him, his Pakistani dress was stained with blood. During questioning, he said that he was drunk and heading to his room when the victim touched him in a sexual way. The accused admitted that he got outraged and went to his room and got a knife. He then returned to the stairs and stabbed the victim, after he groped him for a third time and wanted to have sex with him. The 21-year-old said he went to the accommodation’s supervisor and informed him about stabbing the victim. He then ran away and threw the knife between parked trucks, and claimed he remained in hiding until his arrest,” the sergeant testified.