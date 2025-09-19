Abu Dhabi rehab center warns: Narcotics can cause instant addiction

NRC works to correct drug misconceptions in a national effort to combat addiction
Abu Dhabi: The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) in Abu Dhabi has warned against believing misleading notions being circulated about narcotics. One of the most common misconceptions is that certain substances are “safe” because they do not cause addiction after the first use. In reality, medical evidence shows that some of these substances can trigger psychological or physical dependency from the outset, paving the way to addiction without the individual realiSing it.
The NRC stressed that many people assume some substances cannot cause addiction after a single use. However, numerous cases have proven the opposite—where first-time use led to full-blown addiction. As part of its awareness campaigns, the Center emphasised the need to correct these misconceptions as part of national efforts to combat drugs and protect all segments of society.
It urged the public not to believe everything they hear, stressing that addiction is not a temporary experience but a dangerous path, underscoring the importance of awareness and prevention. The Center also highlighted a widespread misconception that cannabis is “natural” and therefore non-addictive. In fact, cannabis can cause mental and behavioral disorders and lead to long-term dependency. Similarly, the false belief that sedatives are less dangerous than other narcotics is equally harmful—misuse of sedatives leads to addiction and damage to the brain and nervous system.
Another myth the NRC warned against is the notion of control—“I can stop anytime I want.” In truth, addiction gradually takes control of the brain, and in some cases, dependency can start from the very first use.
The Center explained that its mission is to reduce the burden of addiction by offering specialised, evidence-based prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation programs, while also building national capacity in the field of addiction medicine. It stressed that awareness is the first step toward protection and the foundation for raising a healthy, drug-free generation.
As a collaborating center with the World Health Organization (WHO), the NRC provides treatment and rehabilitation services based on internationally recognised standards, ensuring the highest quality of care.
The Center further noted that addiction does not occur suddenly. Early detection and intervention can make a significant difference. It called on families to closely monitor their children’s behavior and notice changes such as isolation, mood swings, declining academic or work performance, or other unusual patterns.
The NRC stressed that “addiction does not happen by chance, but as a result of multiple factors that accumulate over time.” A supportive family, positive friendships, and continuous awareness are the first line of defense.
As for the drivers of addiction, the Center identified hidden but influential factors, including unstable family environments, lack of communication, excessive harshness or overindulgence, ongoing parental conflict, and absence of clear household rules. Another factor is the surrounding environment—negative peer influence, boredom, idle free time, weak community awareness of drug dangers, and the spread of false beliefs about drug use.
Psychological and personal factors also play a role, such as poor life skills, inability to cope with stress, curiosity or peer pressure, and weak moral or religious values.
The NRC warned families to remain vigilant of unusual changes, which may serve as red flags. These include sudden withdrawal from family, lying and manipulation, poor school performance, extreme mood swings, visible physical signs such as sudden weight loss, red eyes or dilated pupils, chronic fatigue, loss of appetite, trembling hands, or excessive sweating. Other warning signs include unusual items like syringes, burnt spoons, or aluminum foil, frequent disappearance of money or valuables, and unfamiliar odors on clothing or in rooms.
Abu Dhabi Police’s Anti-Narcotics Directorate confirmed that family neglect can have disastrous consequences, such as children turning to drugs as an escape from problems and emotional deprivation.
It identified various forms of neglect, including lack of parental supervision, being constantly preoccupied with work, poor communication within the family, ignoring children’s emotional needs, harsh treatment, absence of affection and psychological support, comparing children to others, making them feel inferior or inadequate, and overlooking their academic and social challenges. The Directorate stressed that the family remains the primary shield against drugs and psychotropic substances.
According to the NRC, addiction develops through five stages, during which an individual progresses from experimental use to chronic dependency and life-threatening consequences.
Stage 1: Curiosity and experimentation
• Typically begins during adolescence, driven by curiosity, peer influence, and a spirit of rebellion.
• Risk factors include psychological and behavioral challenges, poor coping skills, and exposure to negative peer groups.
• Early drug use creates a false sense of strength and euphoria due to the brain’s dopamine surge, which fosters a false sense of happiness.
• Subtle behavioral changes may already indicate initial substance use.
Stage 2: Regular Use
• Drug use evolves from experimentation to routine consumption.
• Individuals begin relying on drugs as part of their lifestyle.
• Clear signs include waiting eagerly for drug-use sessions, neglecting studies or work, and withdrawing from social and family responsibilities.
Stage 3: Risky or Problematic Use
• Known as the “danger stage,” where negative effects become evident.
• Financial issues, lying, borrowing or stealing money, neglect of family duties, and growing secrecy are common.
• Isolation intensifies, with addicts distancing themselves from family and old friends.
• Hobbies and interests are abandoned in favor of drug use.
Stage 4: Dependence
• Represents full-blown addiction, where the individual cannot function without daily drug use.
• Abrupt cessation leads to severe withdrawal symptoms.
• Health deteriorates progressively, while psychological issues such as anxiety, aggression, and depression intensify.
• The person becomes incapable of handling responsibilities and daily life without drugs.
Stage 5: Crisis Stage
• The “point of collapse,” where the addict loses all control over behavior and decision-making.
• Severe consequences include:
• Overdose risks, possibly leading to sudden death.
• Total detachment from reality and loss of awareness.
• Increased likelihood of committing crimes (theft, assault, sexual violence, or even homicide).
• Development of chronic physical and mental illnesses.
• Heightened risk of infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis due to unsafe injection practices.
At this stage, urgent medical intervention in a specialized rehabilitation facility is critical to save the individual’s life.
