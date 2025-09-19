Abu Dhabi rehab center warns: Narcotics can cause instant addiction

It urged the public not to believe everything they hear, stressing that addiction is not a temporary experience but a dangerous path, underscoring the importance of awareness and prevention. The Center also highlighted a widespread misconception that cannabis is “natural” and therefore non-addictive. In fact, cannabis can cause mental and behavioral disorders and lead to long-term dependency. Similarly, the false belief that sedatives are less dangerous than other narcotics is equally harmful—misuse of sedatives leads to addiction and damage to the brain and nervous system.