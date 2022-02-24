Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police last year seized a total of Dh1.2 billion in drugs, including narcotics and psychotropic substances, the Abu Dhabi Police announced in a statement on Thursday.
Separate drug busts resulted in the seizure of 2.9 tons of narcotics, and 1.4 million tablets of psychotropic substances. The operations were carried out in an attempt to prevent drug abuse within the community.
Major General Mohammed Al Rashidi, director of the Abu Dhabi Police Criminal Security Sector, said the authority follows an integrated strategy to pursue and apprehend drug traffickers. Narcotics officials implement the latest methodologies to track down dealers, and also collaborate with other authorities to ensure that drugs are not distributed within the community.
Awareness campaigns
Brigadier Taher Al Dhaheri, director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police Criminal Security Sector, added that recent awareness campaigns have helped promote social responsibility among residents, with a number cooperating with the Police in sting and drug bust operations. The official attributed the authorities’ success to proactive operations and planning, carried out with the aim of thwarting trafficking operations in the country.
Al Dhaheri also called on residents to report any suspected drug trafficking activity by contacting Abu Dhabi Police’s Aman service on 8002626.