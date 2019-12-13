Abandoned baby found in Al Ain’s Al Jahli Park, UAE

Police are still trying to trace whereabouts of the parents

Police have yet to ascertain who the child belongs to or where the parents are. Image Credit: Supplied

An abandoned newborn baby girl was found inside the ladies’ toilets in Al Jahli Park in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi Police confirmed on Friday.

Video of the incident has been circulating on social media since Thursday.

In the clip a local woman can be heard saying that she found the baby when she entered the ladies’ toilets.

The woman can be seen holding the baby girl and wrapping her up in a cloth.

She called police and told them that she thought the baby was of Asian origin based on its appearance.

A police spokesperson confirmed to Gulf News on Friday that a baby was found in Al Ain and that investigations are underway.

Police have yet to discover where the child came from, who the parents are or where they are now.