Some of the equipment used for counterfeiting of cleaning products that were confiscated. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: More than 8,000 packages of counterfeit cleaning products and disinfectants were seized by Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) during its periodic inspection campaigns on sales outlets in order to ensure the safety of the markets and consumers. These products were traded as original cleaning material and disinfectants, but the Commercial Officers at SEDD confiscated them before they could harm individuals and the community.

SEDD clarified that such efforts fall within the concerns of the Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD and its plans to protect markets and economic establishments, defend consumers and preserve the rights of trademark owners.

Additionally, SEDD affirmed that it would never be negligent in protecting the emirate’s markets from unscrupulous traders who seek to achieve material gains, under the current circumstances, at the expense of others and their safety. Therefore, it will continue to carry on its efforts to protect the society from those who try to inflict harm on its members and achieve quick and illegal profits.

Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi

Commenting on that, Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD, said that the Department and its team work continuously to supervise the markets. This is done to ensure the safety of all and protect society from commercial fraud and legal violations.

He also pointed out that SEDD conducts extensive and continuous inspection campaigns throughout the year at markets and commercial centres with the aim of protecting and educating consumers about their rights and duties, and informing them of the harms of counterfeit goods. This is considered as one of the most important awareness programmes conducted by the department’s strategic plans.

Al Suwaidi added that the inspection campaigns will continue to confiscate counterfeit goods and hold violators accountable.