Dubai: Four men have been accused of luring a businessman into having sex with one of them, in his hotel room, and then murdering him and stealing his credit cards.
In April, the American businessman’s cousin reported the latter missing at Al Muraqqabat police station, after having lost contact with him for two days.
The Jordanian cousin was also believed to have received a phone call from Palestine, from an accountant who informed him that the businessman’s credit cards were being used but he was not answering his American phone number.
Records said the cousin cooperated with Dubai Police before primary interrogations led them to the hotel where the American had checked in to stay during his last visit.
After obtaining prosecutors’ warrant to break into the hotel room, crime scene investigators found the businessman lying naked and dead in his room.
On checking the hotel’s surveillance cameras, police identified a 25-year-old Egyptian visitor, who was seen as the last person to have accompanied the deceased into his room. He later left the room alone.
Police apprehended the visitor and later, his 24-year-old countryman, who was discovered using the victim’s credit cards.
Further interrogations led to the arrest of two more Egyptian men, a cleaner, 28, and a baker, 30.
Sordid crime
Prosecutors accused the four Egyptian suspects of killing the American businessman and stealing Dh10,000 from his bank accounts by using his stolen credit cards.
According to the charge sheet, prosecutors said the 28-year-old suspect masterminded the crime and distributed criminal roles to each of the suspects.
Prosecutors said the quartet decided to target the businessman and steal his credit cards because they were in destitute financial situation.
Records said the 30-year-old Egyptian was tasked with befriending the victim and accompanying him to his room.
According to the accusation sheet, when the 30-year-old failed to accomplish the mission, the 25-year-old befriended the deceased and escorted him to his hotel room.
After the 25-year-old suspect failed to steal the credit cards because he scuffled with the American, he repeatedly pounded the latter’s head with a wooden plank, stole his wallet and absconded.
The suspects pleaded not guilty and refuted the accusation of killing the victim, when they appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday.
A policeman claimed to prosecutors: “The 25-year-old and the 24-year-old suspects were arrested in Al Nahda area. During questioning, the 25-year-old alleged that he met the businessman at a Starbucks cafe and promised to help him find a job. He alleged that he agreed to accompany the businessman to his hotel room to help him with his CV. There, when the businessman reportedly tried to molest him, he claimed that he hit him on the head with the wooden plank and fled the scene after stealing his wallet, phones and belongings. The 25-year-old alleged that he did not know what happened to the American who dropped unconscious. He also alleged that he took refuge at his cousin’s, the 24-year-old suspect. The two suspects withdrew cash from the victim’s credit cards and went to clubs and bars to drink. Further interrogations revealed the involvement of the other two suspects, who were apprehended a few days later.”
The 25-year-old suspect was quoted as telling the prosecutors that the 28-year-old suspect had masterminded the plan to kill and rob the victim at a restaurant in Al Riqa Street.
“The plan was to lure the businessman into having sex with one of us and then steal his wallet, credit cards, mobiles and valuables,” he was cited as telling prosecutors.
Presiding judge Mohammad Jamal said the court will appoint lawyers to defend the two suspects. The other two will have their own lawyers representing them on January 3.