A policeman claimed to prosecutors: “The 25-year-old and the 24-year-old suspects were arrested in Al Nahda area. During questioning, the 25-year-old alleged that he met the businessman at a Starbucks cafe and promised to help him find a job. He alleged that he agreed to accompany the businessman to his hotel room to help him with his CV. There, when the businessman reportedly tried to molest him, he claimed that he hit him on the head with the wooden plank and fled the scene after stealing his wallet, phones and belongings. The 25-year-old alleged that he did not know what happened to the American who dropped unconscious. He also alleged that he took refuge at his cousin’s, the 24-year-old suspect. The two suspects withdrew cash from the victim’s credit cards and went to clubs and bars to drink. Further interrogations revealed the involvement of the other two suspects, who were apprehended a few days later.”