Sharjah: When you hear sirens blaring or see lights flashing from emergency vehicles on the road, give way. Prioritising emergency vehicles helps enhance safety for all.

So said authorities in Sharjah, who reminded motorists about the importance of giving way to emergency vehicles.

As many as 30 motorists were fined in Sharjah for not giving way to emergency vehicles in 2023, Sharjah Police told Gulf News.

Capt. Saud Al Shaiba, Director of Traffic Awareness and Traffic Media Branch, said motorists are supposed to give way when they see emergency vehicles coming.

Sharjah Police has called on motorists to give way to ambulances, police and other emergency vehicles, and to adhere to the correct traffic behaviour when they pass, to ensure that they reach as quickly as possible to their destination.

Not giving way to such vehicles while they carry out their official duties is a traffic violation that could invite a penalty.

Sharjah Police said the penalty for not giving way to emergency vehicles is a fine of Dh3,000, impounding the vehicle for 30 days, and imposing 6 traffic points on the license of the vehicle owner.

The Ministry of Interior had earlier announced an amendment to the violation of “failing to give way to emergency vehicles, ambulances, police or official convoys”, contained in the Federal Traffic Law, and to tighten the penalty in order to ensure the greatest degree of traffic safety.

The decision aims to achieve the highest levels of traffic safety, reduce the number of deaths resulting from accidents, and achieve the target of the indicators of the national agenda according to the vision of the UAE government.

Sharjah Police stated that it conducts civil patrols to control violations of obstruction of emergency vehicles and official vehicles.

They also keep tabs of traffic violations through smart systems and cameras installed on the roads or on emergency vehicles to ensure that everyone is safe and these vehicles reach their desired destinations as quickly as possible without obstruction or delay.