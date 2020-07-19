Sharjah cracking down on unsolicited ads during coronavirus pandemic Image Credit: Stock

Sharjah: Police have arrested 25 people of various nationalities in Sharjah over the past two months for running unlicenced businesses.

The accused were carrying out unauthorised activities including the posting of ads on residential doors and leaving promotional cards on cars.

Brigadier Ebrahim Al Ajel, Director of the Criminal and Investigation Department at Sharjah Police confirmed that violators were arrested after patrols were deployed to prevent such activities.

Officers had kept track of the movement of suspected violators before closing in on them.

All of the accused were arrested after being caught red handed while posting ads.

Brigadier Al Ajel said the practice is illegal and police received several complaints about unauthorised people distributing such materials at the entrance of apartments and villas.

They usually slip the sheet through a door or a gate before vanishing.

Adverts are for a wide range of services from housemaid hire to Quran teachers, pest controllers, private afterschool teachers and furniture movers.

During the coronavirus pandemic residents fear these bits of paper could also spread the virus.

Brigadier Al Ajel said that Sharjah Police had coordinated with relevant authorities to take legal action against violators.

Almost 250 mobile numbers mentioned in those ad cards belonged to individuals not companies and have now been cancelled.

Twelve establishments have also been closed for promoting their services via cards and a warehouse in Sharjah was also permanently closed after police found 500,000 ad cards during a raid on their premises.

Brigadier Al Ajel said that Sharjah Police will continue to crack down on unsolicited advertisement.

He called on residents to cooperate with the concerned authorities to report suspicious behaviour.