Dubai: Major General Pilot Ahmad Muhammad bin Thani, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs at Dubai Police, has commended the significant role played by officers, non-commissioned officers and others in the Command and Control Centre and Patrols Division in maintaining security in their respective areas.
The team achieved an impressive average emergency response time of two minutes and 24 seconds in the current year’s third quarter, he said
The remarks came during a performance evaluation meeting for the General Department of Operations for the third quarter. The meeting was attended by Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs; Major General Dr Mohammed Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razouki, Director of the General Department of Operations, his deputy Brigadier Turki bin Fares; Brigadier Khaled Saeed bin Sulaiman, Deputy Director of the Regulatory Office; Colonel Engineer Abdullah Al-Mulla, Deputy Director of the General Department for Communications and Technology Affairs, and several directors of general departments and police stations.
Major General bin Thani was also briefed on the emergency call number (999) statistics for the third quarter. The Command and Control Centre received 2,237,016 calls, with 2,201,981 calls being answered within 10 seconds, accounting for a 98.4 per cent response.