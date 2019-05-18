The main facade of Dubai Courts building. The accused will be deported after serving his punishment. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Court of Appeal has upheld a 10-year jail verdict against a guard who killed his wife by stabbing her and then tried to kill himself.

According to records, the 26-year-old Cameroonian guard said he walked out of the washroom in his residence when he saw his countrywoman wife holding a knife and threatening to kill herself in November 2017.

He rushed towards her and took away the knife before he grabbed her neck and stabbed her.

The defendant stabbed his wife in different areas of her body and stabbed himself as well without disclosing the reasons why they had a heated argument.

Earlier, the Dubai Court of First Instance jailed the accused to 10 years in jail for killing his wife and handed him three additional months for attempting suicide. The appeal court upheld the verdict.

The accused will be deported after serving his punishment.

The Cameroonian accused argued in court earlier that he was defending himself.

“She is the one who stabbed me seven times in my stomach, once in my arm and in my neck. I did not intend to kill her, but it was self defence after she had initiated the attack,” he contended.

A flatmate called an ambulance and reported the matter to the police.

By the time crime scene investigators and paramedics arrived at the flat in Al Barsha, the wife had already died. The accused was rushed to hospital for treatment.

A Cameroonian flatmate of the accused testified that the incident happened shortly after the couple returned home.

“When I returned home, maintenance workers told me that they had come to do some work, but nobody answered the door. I knocked, but no one answered. When I called the defendant’s mobile, he didn’t respond. We opened the door with a spare key and walked in to the flat. The victim and her husband were down on the floor and there was blood all over the place,” he said.