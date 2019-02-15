The incident occurred when the 42-foot yacht, which had stopped during a sightseeing tour to let tourists swim, had started taking on water in its engine room. The captain of the yacht tried to return the tourists back to shore before the vessel sank. He contacted Dubai Police who rushed to the scene and helped rescue the tourists. During the rescue mission, a boat from Sky and Sea Adventures also contributed to police efforts by rescuing some of the tourists. Crew were presented with certificates of thanks and appreciation.