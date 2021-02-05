Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Friday announced the detection 3,251 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections in the country to 320,126.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 148,574 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The virus has also claimed 14 more lives in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s fatality tally to 902.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 3,860 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 297,040 of total recovered patients. This means the UAE’s active COVID-19 cases stands at 22,184.