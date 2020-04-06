Dibba Al Fujairah Municipality is one of the first authorities to declare its shops safe

Starting from April 5, 2020, barber shops in Dibba Fujairah have been ordered to re-open. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Barbershops in a corner of the country have re-opened, much to the delight of UAE netizens.

The municipality of Dibba Fujairah announced that licensed barber shops have been ordered to open, providing that all rules and safety procedures are stringently adhered to.

“As of Sunday April 5, 2020, all men’s salons will open following the successful sterilisation and disinfectant campaign, and the conclusion of workshops for barbers and all those employed in barber shops,” announced the authority.

On March 25, municipalities across the emirates announced the closure of men's salons and women's beauty centers for a period of two weeks, subject to renewal, as part of preventive measures aimed at ensuring public health and safety, in light of the coronavirus COVID-19 spread.

To ensure that barber shops are safe, and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the municipality confirmed that employees will maintain a high standard of personal hygiene, and that sudden inspection campaigns will be carried out on a periodic basis.

Men’s salons were also instructed to open their establishment from 8am to 7pm, and that customers are only allowed to be received by appointments. Meanwhile, women’s salons will continue to remain closed.

No more than three customers should be received at one time, gloves and masks should be worn by employees at all times, and tools should be sterilised before each use.

The municipality further stressed that Moroccan baths and other types of services, including massages, continue to be prohibited until further notice.