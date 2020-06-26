Sharjah: The General Command of Sharjah Police has notified drivers and owners of vehicles who have traffic violations registered as of April 1, 2020 to take advantage of the 50 per cent waiver on violations which will end on July 1 by speeding up the settlement of their dues before the deadline.
In another measure aimed at providing relief to residents in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharjah Police also exempts its tenant companies from paying rental dues for the second quarter of 2020.
This step is in line with efforts by the Sharjah Police General Command to mitigate the economic and social impact of COVID-19 and enhance security in the emirate.