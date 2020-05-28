Traffic towards Sharjah from Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have said Dubai employees living in Sharjah will be exempted from paying fines for violating movement restrictions during the sterilisation period.

The clarification comes in the wake of the eased restriction hours in Dubai. The current movement restrictions are from 11pm to 6am in Dubai.

Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, explained that there will be no penalties for employees working in Dubai and living in Sharjah if they happen to return home from jobs late during the sterilisation period.

He said Sharjah Police will put in place a mechanism for employees who work in Dubai and live in Sharjah and their work requires returning late.

Those who work in Dubai should present either work permit, labour card or other official documents to prove that they work in Dubai .