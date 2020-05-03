Dubai: Dubai Economy (DED) said that commercial establishments should continue coronavirus precautionary measures. In a tweet posted by Dubai Media Office, 6 measures were reiterated by authorities as necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The measures are as follows:
1. Everyone should wear masks.
2. Gloves should be worn in the store.
3. There should be no sale promotions.
4. Fitting rooms should be closed and not used.
5. Stop return and exchange policy
6. Fix social distancing stickers inside the store