The Ministry also announces strict regulations for visitors to prevent coronavirus

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announces to open it service centres from May 2 following strict guidelines to prevent COVID-19 Image Credit:

Dubai: Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has announced to open all service centres with effect from May 2.

“Starting May 2, the MOHRE service centres shall open to customers from 9AM to 3PM, under the provision that all precautionary measures are strictly adhered by; to ensure the safety of both employees and customers,” MOHRE announced on its official twitter handle.

The Ministry had closed its offices on March 29 as part of the government’s precautionary measures to combat coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry, however, has also announced some guidelines for customers visitings it service centres or customer happiness centres.

1-Opening hours from 9am to 3pm

2-Make sure to wear masks and gloves

3-Reduce the number of employees to 30 per cent ecpecially at the customer happiness representatives

4-Reduce the numbe rof customers to 30 per cent of the total capacity of the centre

5-Children and elderly are not allowed to visit the centres