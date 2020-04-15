Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai has extended the shutdown for hotel establishments, along with floating restaurants, venues and other event organisers until further notice, Gulf News has learned.

According to an industry circular issued on April 14 by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, which has been circulated to the above-mentioned entities, along with inbound tour operators, an extension on ‘all precautionary circulars’ has come into effect until ‘further notice’.

A copy of the circular reads: “In line with Dubai Government Precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of its residents and visitors, we extend all the Precautionary Circulars on the web site until further notice.”

Dubai Tourism circular Image Credit: Supplied

Previous circulars issued by Dubai Tourism include a temporary closure of all entertainment activities, fitness and health centres, along with a suspension of sheesha services in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The circular further states: “Dubai Tourism will continuously evaluate the situation in coordination with the health authorities.”