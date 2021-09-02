Abu Dhabi has announced on Thursday that no quarantine is required for vaccinated passengers entering Abu Dhabi from abroad, effective from Sunday, 5 September 2021 Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: COVID-19 vaccinated travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi from Sunday, September 5 onwards will no longer need to quarantine in the emirate, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic has announced.

The updated travel procedures apply to travellers arriving from all international destinations, the authority has said.

PCR testing

However, before boarding a flight to Abu Dhabi, all travellers – whether or not they are vaccinated against COVID-19 – will have to present a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of departure.

Vaccinated individuals who arrive from Green List destinations must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and another test on Day 6 if they continue to stay in the emirate. The day of arrival counts as Day 1. When arriving from other destinations, they must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and further tests on Day 4 and Day 8 if they continue to stay in the emirate.

Unvaccinated travellers

Unvaccinated travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi from Green List destinations, including those exempt from vaccination, must take a PCR test on arrival. They will not need to quarantine, but they must take follow-up PCR tests on Day 6 and Day 9,

On the other hand, travellers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and have arrived in Abu Dhabi from other destinations will have to quarantine for 10 days. They will also have to take a PCR test on arrival, and a follow-up PCR test on Day 9.

Easing travel

Ever since international travel was allowed amid the pandemic last year, Abu Dhabi has required arrivals to quarantine after the emirate, unless they have returned from a destination on the Green List. This new announcement marks a change in the requirement, in keeping with the UAE’s recognition of vaccinations received outside the country.