Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority announced, on Tuesday, the closure of open markets that sell fish, vegetables and meat for a period of two weeks starting from March 25, subject to further review and evaluation. This is in line with the precautionary measures being adopted by the UAE government in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
However, there are some exemptions. Fish, vegetables and meat markets working with suppliers and wholesale companies, food outlets, cooperative societies, grocery and supermarkets are exempted from this decision.