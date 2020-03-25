New guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of students

Schools in the UAE cannot exchange any paper materials with students until further notice Image Credit:

Dubai: All educational institutions in the UAE have now been “prohibited” from exchanging any type of “paper materials” with their students, according to new guidelines issued by the educational regulators.

Disclosing this to Gulf News, the head of an educational group said on Wednesday morning that the guidelines, aimed at checking the spread of COVID-19, have to be implemented with immediate effect.

The notification states that, “In line with the health and safety guidelines on how to protect the health and safety of students during this period, we ask all educational institutions (early learning centres, schools, universities and training institutes) to immediately, and until further notice, prohibit the exchange of all types of paper materials with its students.”

The institutions have been urged to ensure “uninterrupted delivery of education” only through distance learning.