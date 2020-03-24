Appeal to the authorities to allow stranded residents and their kids to return

The world is facing a health crisis and has gone into near lockdown in a bid to flatten the transmission curve of COVID-19. As part of that, flights have stopped, borders are closed and airports are not allowing people to travel. It is but natural that this has thrown people's lives out of sync, especially students studying abroad and people who've had to travel for urgent reasons.

A number of UAE residents turned to Gulf News to highlight their request for help to get back to the Emirates. Here are some of the voices that wrote or called in:

Stuck at Birmingham airport

Seeking urgent help for UAE resident stuck at Birmingham airport to return to the UAE. Please help us his mother is very sick here in the UAE.

He is stuck at Birmingham airport and we are seeking urgent help, as he travelled to the UK for his Master's. He is stuck there at the airport.

He is a resident of the UAE for the past 20 years.

Maqsood Ahmed, UAE



"My daughter is all alone in Dublin..."

Our daughter has been left alone in a dorm in Dublin, Ireland, as all the other students have left for their homes in Ireland or abroad. Our serious concern is that she is now alone and there is no support around in case of an emergency.

Now the news has come that all the flights will be closed down in next 48 hours so there will be no chance of our daughter to return. We have already booked a flight for her for tomorrow but still awaiting for a reply.

I would request Gulf News to continue to highlight our concerns. We do understand that the pandemic is a big concern but we cannot leave our children alone either.

Dr. Fuad Khan, UAE



"Please help my pregnant wife return to UAE"

I just wanted to know if someone could help my wife to return to the UAE, since she is six months pregnant. We have a residence visa. The problem is that we cannot buy medicine here in Yerevan, Armenia, and we were not expecting this to happen. We are just tourists here and we do not know who can help us. We have already called for help in Dubai, but nobody knows how they can help us. This is very very sad for us, especially my wife.

Mr Eudinson, Armenia



Family is stuck in Pakistan

I have a nine-month-old son, and a two-year-old daughter. My wife, my elderly parents and wife are all living alone in Pakistan and are scared. They have UAE residence visas. They went there for vacation but are now stuck due to the travel ban. Please help.

Dr Hamood ur Rehman, UAE



Stranded in Canada

My son is held up in Canada. He has a valid UAE residence visa. He is student in Concordia University (Montreal). The University and dorm are all closed, and there is no relative or friend to accommodate. We cannot afford a hotel besides the airline tickets got cancelled, and we need to get new tickets. My son, Zafir Mohammad Khalid, is very depressed.

Mr Mohammad Khalid, UAE



"My mother is alone in the UAE"

I'm an Indian national doing my postgraduation in UK. Due to the increasing virus outbreak, with UK going into a shutdown phase, I thought it would be better if I was with my mother who is working in the UAE.

I booked my flights for March 18 but that was when I got to know that all pre-allowed visas were automatically cancelled. I tried calling up travel agencies and visa centers but to no avail.

I'm writing this to Gulf News because there might be many students like me facing this situation.

Mr Jestin James, UK



Alone in a hostel in Birmingham

I have read your news about students stranded back in different countries due to travel restrictions on residency visa in the UAE due to coronavirus. I am Urmi studying in Birmingham City University, UK, doing my Masters in Management and Finance. I booked my tickets for Thursday, March 19, but was not allowed to travel because of the new travel restrictions on residency visa. I completed my Bachelor's in Abu Dhabi and stayed in the UAE for almost 23 years with my parents from Bangladesh.

The universities in the UK decided to shut down due to coronovirus on Wednesday March 18, 2020. The international students were advised to return home. Most of my friends were able to fly back, but I couldn't because of the travel restrictions. Currently, I am stranded alone in my university hostel and most of the parts in the UK are now under lockdown. I am undergoing so much stress since staying all alone in my flat, and so are my parents back in the UAE. I have been eating pasta for a whole week now since shopping groceries is difficult because of the current situation. If more travel restrictions are imposed in the UK, I will never be able to fly back to Abu Dhabi.

Ms Urmi Habiba, UK



"Please help my brother come home"

I'm reaching out to Gulf News for your support in bringing my younger brother back home to the UAE with his family. Yajur Arora (Indian) is a 22-year-old studying in Birmingham, UK. His family (my parents and me) are all residents of the UAE for more than 20 years. Yajur came to Dubai at age three and has grown up here - and this is the only home he knows.

He's been in the UK for college - we were anxiously trying to bring him back home to Dubai as his college has been cancelled, and he is struggling with accommodation and basic grocery supplies given the situation in the UK. He got his visa by March 16, and he went to the airport but was not allowed to board his flight from Birmingham. At the same time, the Indian border has also grounded flights, and he is unable to return there.

Everything has been changing on an hour-by-hour basis, and my parents and I have been desperately trying to get him back home with this family. We don't know how long the current climate is going to last and what kind of border restrictions will be placed. We can't imagine the worry and pain of being separated for such a long time. My mother is in a state of panic, and my father is dealing with unbelievable stress. More than anything, my brother is desperate to return home to us. He is stranded in Birmingham and we have nowhere else to send him. He recently struggled with finding basic food supplies due to shortages in the city. The fear and mental toll this is taking on him and on us is becoming impossible to bear.

I sincerely plead to Gulf News for your support in helping us get some guidance around this. Dubai is home, his family have been here for 20+ years, and he comes back here every three months. When he is back, we would ensure he's quarantined, we'll take all precautions, we'll do anything - we just need our family to be together to navigate these uncertain and unprecedented times.

Ms Nija Arora, Dubai



"Please we need our son home with us"

My family and I (all French citizens) have been living in Dubai for the past 12 years, we have been good and law abiding residents.

My two children were raised here in the UAE till my first son was of age for University. He then left for Prague to study till the Universities closed amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and asked them to return home.

Immediately, I booked the next available flight for my son to return home to us (checking the travel advice as for Wednesday, March 17). And from this travel advice, he was still able to return home based on his French Passport.

On his arrival at the airport, after he checked in, he was not allowed to board the plane as the airline had received some instructions.

We could not let him stay in Prague as he/we don't know anyone there so we bought a ticket for him to go to Paris where we have a few friends who could take him in for a few days.

Currently, his residence visa has expired. I am worried for him, and want my son home with the rest of us.

I am pleading for help. I beg of you, any help would go a long way!

Ms Olushola Bouchet, Dubai



Stuck between UAE and Oman border

Kindly looking for some assistance. We are UAE residency visa holders and stuck between two borders for 28 hours.

We were on Masirah Island for a week without signal and when we saw the message that the borders will be closing we rushed back. We were stamped out of Oman border but were denied entry into UAE. We are now stuck at the UAE border, Mezyad, as Oman is also closed. We are sleeping in our vehicles for almost two days with two young children and heat exhaustion is setting in, and supplies are running out.

Mr Gerhard Wolmarans, Oman



"I need to get back to my children"

I am a resident of the UAE and have been living in Dubai for the last 12 years. Also I am a mother of two children, 13 and 8 years old. I had a scheduled flight this afternoon at 5pm to fly back to Dubai from Moscow where my family including two children are at the moment.

I learned this morning that entry to all residence visa holders have been halted since today. I am the sponsor of both my children.

My family and my children need me. Travel to Moscow was a need as I wanted to make provisions for my mother who was diagnosed with cancer in November 2019 and does not leave home since then for possible quarantine in Russia caused by Covid-2019.

This is an awful situation. I would appreciate any help.

Ms Anna Maslovska, Moscow



"My daughter is stranded, please help"

My daughter is studying medicine in London and with the decision to restrict entry of residence permit holders into the UAE, she is stranded there.

Being a student, she could not have travelled till the colleges announced the closure. Based on the earlier guidelines, she was to come the very next day the college closed.

I am writing to you requesting to highlight the plight of students studying abroad.

Mr Rahul Lal, UAE



"I will lose my job..."

I am holding a valid UAE visa, and I came to India last week on March 12 for my mother's surgery, and I was supposed to return back on March 20. If I don’t, I will lose my job. Now I am stuck here and moreover my visa is expiring on April 16, 2020. As it was emergency, I came for one week and now I am stuck and worrying about my work, and my visa expiry date is also coming soon.

I really appreciate if you could help me and guide me in this, as my family is dependent on me.

Mr Ravi, India



"We are in a helpless situation"

We came on an emergency vacation (death of my father) to our home country (India) on March 3, 2020 and had planned to return to the UAE on March 20, 2020. As the residence visas of my wife and child are expiring on March 22 and 26.

Mr Dinesh Elangovan, India



"My son has nowhere to go"

My son, Abdullah Ehsan, is stranded in London. Because his university has gone into lockdown, his hostel is now closed, too. He did not have a place to live, so he was supposed to depart to the UAE from London on Thursday (March 19) morning at 9:40am but was not allowed to board the flight. For now, he has requested one of his friends for a place to stay for one to two days. But it is not possible for him to stay there any longer. I would like this platform to convey this message and request for help.

Ms Afshan Ehsan, UAE



"I know no one in the UAE..."

I am an international student in Virgina, USA. I had my flight booked for Friday, March 20, ready to fly but the travel ban has got me stuck in the US. There are many other students from my batch in different parts of the world, who are also looking to come back to the UAE but due to the travel ban, we are stuck. Can we please request that all students be allowed to come back to their families and loved ones as we know no one here, and during this time of anxiety and fear being alone, isn't the best option.

Mr Mohammad Osama, Virginia, USA



"My husband is stuck in Oman"

My husband is stuck in Muscat, Oman. He went for business purposes and was away from Muscat, so he couldn't reach the airport before the last flight. Don’t know when the airport will open. Please update us if any solution is there to bring him back in the UAE.

Ms Vandhana Sharma, UAE



"My 6-year-old child is alone in Dubai... I need to get back"

Please, I really need help to come back to Dubai. I was attending my mother’s funeral and left my six-year-old child with a friend in Dubai. I need to be back as soon as possible. I do understand that many people are stuck. But, I do have my little child there without me. Please help if you could.

I am currently in Belarus. I don’t know whom to reach out to.

Ms Nadia Ivanitskaya, Belarus



"My son needs to come back"

My son is stuck in the US. He is in Washington and is staying in the dorm. He was supposed to travel back to Dubai on March 18, but could not. Please help.

Mr Yogesh Gupta, Dubai

"Help us bring our daughter home"

My daughter Yara L Sughayyer, 19, is a student in the UK and is stuck there alone in her accommodation. She studies in the University of East Anglia. Please include us in the list of parents seeking help. Please help us bring our daughter home.

Ms Hala Akel, UAE

"Need to come back from Georgia"

My wife and I went to Georgia to celebrate our first marriage anniversary.

We went just for a week, on March 13. We decided to rebook our flight back to a closer date, but there were no available tickets! We are now stuck here.

I am my own company's owner, and my wife is an accountant there, so we have nobody else to ask for help. Furthermore, she is Ukrainian and I am Russian, so we can't go to our countries without being separated. And the worst thing is - I lived in UAE for 20 years, and literally have no other place to go to!

I am waiting for a chance to get back home, where we can safely lock ourselves and wait for this to be over. I know that there are a lot of cases like ours, but again - I have no other place to go but the UAE.

Mr Maxim Najib, Georgia

"My mother is ill ..."

I am extremely sorry for writing this message, but I am seriously seeking help to come back to UAE to take care of my ailing mother. I am a student of Aston University and a resident of the UAE stuck in Birmingham. My mother is ill. I need to come back very fast. Please take me back home.

Mr Maqsood Ahmed, Birmingham

Honeymoon couple cannot leave Maldives

My son, Rohan Bhatia and daughter-in-law, Ria, holders of UAE resident visas were scheduled to return to Dubai on March 19, are currently stranded in Maldives .

Their hotel is shutting down soon and the Maldivian government is not allowing tourists to check-in into other hotels or to commute from one island to another as Male city and other islands have been locked down. Male airport is also likely to shut down soon, leaving them no other way to return . Appealing for help to get them back.

Ms Poonam Bhatia, Dubai

"My son has no one to turn to in Toronto"

We need urgent help for our son Gautam Maresh Genani, student of University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada (first year BSc in Molecular Biology & Genetics) to get him back to Dubai. He is born and raised in Dubai, holding a permanent residency since birth in UAE.

His University closed down on March 17, and we booked his flight for March 20. He can reach Toronto airport at a very short notice.

I humbly request for help to get him back as soon as possible. We are all very stressed since we do not have any distant relative or friend to look after him.

Ms Hema Genani, Dubai

Helplines

For humanitarian and emergency cases to ensure their safe return to the UAE, please contact:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Toll free number - 80044444

Hotline numbers: +97192083344 and +97124965228

Website: https://www.mofaic.gov.ae/en/Services/Twajudi-Resident

GDRRFA- Dubai call people to call Amer center at 8005111 for their enquiries

Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged holders of valid residence permits abroad to call on these numbers

0097192083344

0097124965228

You can also visit the customer service desk at Terminal 3 to register your son or daughter's case on humanitarian grounds