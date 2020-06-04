Private schools are preparing to reopen in September, subject to permissions Image Credit: File picture for illustrative purpose only

Dubai: Even as they await a directive from the authorities, UAE private schools said they are ready to reopen in September and are planning various operational systems to ensure the safety and wellbeing of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a virtual media roundtable on Thursday, a group of main private school operators said they are hopeful that the regulators would support their plan to ensure totality of education and overcome the financial challenges faced by the educational sector.

However, no government order has been issued to them as yet to reopen the schools in September.

The meeting was organised by key members of the Education Business Group, which represents over 100 private school operators in Dubai,

Speaking at the meet to address the challenges faced by private schools during the pandemic, the operators also urged the government to offer them financial support to sustain the high standards of education.

The schools said they are looking at different shift systems and blended learning plans while the ultimate decision to send the children back to school would remain with the authorities and parents. They said they would take strict measures to protect the health and safety and mental and physical wellbeing of the school community, especially students.

“All of us operators, we are on the same page irrespective of the curriculum we offer, irrespective of the demographics at our schools and the locations across the emirates, I think unequivocally, every one of us is committed to health and safety, irrespective of the fees that we charge and the demographics,” said Amit Kothari, executive director, Interstar Advisory Services,

The speakers said it is important for schools to also make sure that around 50,000 jobs in the private education sector remain unaffected.

Alan Williamson, CEO, Taaleem, Sir Christopher Stone, global chief education officer, GEMS Education, Ajay Mankani, director, Fortes, Amol Vaidya, director of Operations, Global Indian School, Poonam Bhojani, CEO, Innoventures Education, David Cook, headmaster, Repton School and Kalthoom Ali, executive committee member of the Education Business Group were among those present.