Abu Dhabi: A toll-free hotline to support people with their mental health during the coronavirus pandemic was launched on Tuesday.

The ‘Mental Support Line’ launched by the UAE National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing in association with the volunteers.ae national campaign is available in English or Arabic by call or WhatsApp.

Those in need can call 800-4673 (HOPE) for assistance.

Working hours of the service are between 12pm and 12 am daily, switching from 8am to 8pm after Ramadan.