An inspector of Sharjah Economic Development Department during inspection campaign at a pharmacy. Image Credit:

Sharjah: Sharjah has shut down a number of pharmaices in the emirate after receiving complaints of price-hike from consumers.

Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD” represented by the Commercial Control and Protection Department announced on Monday that it has closed eight pharmacies in the emirate and gave warning to 13 others after receiving complaints from number of consumers about raising the prices of goods, especially those related to face masks, sanitisers and gloves.

The SEDD conducted inspection at 28 pharmacies. As a result, 8 pharmacies were closed, and 13 were issued violation notices. This comes within the Department's campaign to prevent exploitation and malpractice in the emirate and to control the markets in Sharjah. Also, it falls within its concerns to follow the preventive and precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Department also confirmed that it is taking all necessary measures to counter the exploitation of other merchants and dealers during the current circumstances. The dpearmtment has warned merchants and shops against any price hike in a bid to exploit the current situation.