Sharjah’s skyline rises behind the butterfly garden on Al Noor Island Image Credit: Shutterstock

Sharjah: Sharjah’s popular leisure and entertainment destinations have started welcoming vistors again.

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) on Tuesday announced the reopening of Al Qasba, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Noor Island, The Flag Island, Heart of Sharjah, Mleiha Archaeological Mleiha Archaeological & Ecotourism, Project, Khorfakkan Beach, Maraya Art Centre and 1971-Design Space.

City Sightseeing Sharjah (CSS) buses have also begun to ply, transporting guests to tourist sites across the emirate.

In accordance to the national precautionary measures and rules, those above 60 or below 12 years won’t be permitted to access Shurooq’s destinations, with exceptions to hospitality destinations.

Shurooq said they have completed sterilisation and disinfection drive across all their properties and alsoimplemented health and safety protocols to ensure the highest levels of protection.

Measures include limiting the number of visitors, temperature readings, detailed cleaning checklists, strict physical distancing policies, and disposable cutlery.

Apart from restricting visitor numbers and operating at 30 per cent of its F&B capacity, the entity is implementing additional safety measures such as digital and thermal

temperature readings of guests, walk-through sanitisation booth, regular disinfection of common areas during opening hours, single entry and exit points, no entry without masks policy, and clear and visible two metre physical distancing stickers.