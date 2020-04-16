The circular said, “SPEA mandates that all schools make no changes to the staffing and/or organisation structure of the school without prior written approval. These changes include the number of teachers employed, terminating teacher contracts, reducing teacher wages, and giving teachers leave without pay. To make changes in staff, all schools must apply and receive written approval from SPEA. To receive written approval, schools must submit a plan for the 2019 and 2020 academic years, providing a mechanism ensuring that the quality of distance education is not affected, the number of students per class does not increase, the number of teaching hours per teacher does not increase, the number of classes taught per teacher does not increase and the number of core classes for students does not decrease. If the school has already performed these procedures before the date of the circular, then the school needs to inform SPEA in a formal letter as well as ensure the quality of learning.”