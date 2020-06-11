Sharjah Government employees will return to work on Sunday Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Sharjah: The Sharjah Human Resources Directorate, following the directives of Sharjah Executive Council, has announced the return of employees of all Sharjah Government institutions and departments to their workplaces from Sunday, June 14, 2020, with an overall attendance rate not exceeding 30 per cent.

The employee attendance percentage may gradually be increased based on the inputs and reports of government entities to the Human Resources Directorate on a weekly basis.

The percentage of employee attendance may be established, reduced or increased according to the circumstances, the extent of commitment to health precautions and social distancing observed by employees based on the evidence and inputs provided by various Sharjah government departments and institutions.

This was announced in a circular issued by the Human Resources Directorate to Sharjah government entities as part of the process to enhance and sustain government work and ensure the return of employees to workplaces, along with the remote work system for certain groups who have been exempted in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The circular outlines the categories that are excluded from returning to the workplace, provided the nature of their work does not require their presence at the workplace.

These special groups include pregnant women, people with special needs as well as those with chronic ailments and immune deficiencies, according to approved medical reports. In addition to the employees in the age group of 60 years and above, female employees who have school-going children in the ninth grade or below have been exempted until the end of the current academic year.

The circular dealt with the reduction of support staff according to the nature of work while offering them special leave with pay.

The Human Resources Directorate underscored the need to take all health precautions and observe social distancing between employees, readiness of offices to receive clients as per preventive measures, and determine the number of clients and customers and procedures to ensure the safety of both employees and clients.

Dr Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Head of the Human Resources Directorate and member of Sharjah Executive Council, stressed that the decision to allow the return of government employees came following the directions of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. The move is part of a comprehensive plan for the gradual return to normal life in Sharjah while taking all preventive measures, he added.