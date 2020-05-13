Sharjah Central Souq Image Credit: Asghar Khan/Gulf News

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced the reopening of Sharjah Central Souq with implementation of strict precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Thabit Salem Al Turaifi, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality, said that the municipality has taken all necessary measures to reopen the market in accordance with a systematic plan.

“It allows stores to resume operating after implementing all the procedures and conditions laid down by the municipality to control the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Al Turaifi said that the Central Souq will follow a set of protocols which includes placing markers on the floor in the corridors and in front of the shops to maintain social distancing and keeping sufficient safe distance between shoppers.

The municipality has made temperature testing devices mandatory at all the entrance doors to check the shoppers’ temperature, and provide sterilisation materials to them.

Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, assistant director-general of the customer service sector, pointed out that the municipality has increased security guards and inspectors inside the market to ensure adherence to the preventive measures. Daily inspections will be conducted, in cooperation with Sharjah Economic and Development Department (SEDD), to ensure full compliance of the requirements by the shops, he added.