Abu Dhabi: Indian passport services have been resumed from today onwards at a number of centres in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the Indian Consulate in Dubai has announced.

The five centres have been reopened following the relaxation of coronavirus-related restrictions, including Al Khaleeh Centre and BLS Deira in Dubai, the Sharjah Main Centre, Fujairah ISC and BLS Ras Al Khaimah.

According to Twitter announcement by the Consulate, only passports that have already expired or will expire by May 31 will be accepted for renewals by these centres. These renewal applications can only be submitted after booking an appointment with the centre, which can be done by emailing info@blsindiavisa-uae.com.

In emergency cases, applicants can email passport.dubai@mea.gov.in with a copy of the passport, a note explaining the emergency and proper supporting documents.

Similarly, attestation services at these centres also call for prior appointments. These can be booked by sending requests through the Q-ticket app, by calling 04-3579585 or by emailing ivsglobaldxb@gmail.com.

In case of emergencies, application can write to attestation.dubai@mea.gov.in.