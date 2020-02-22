As number of cases rises to 11, top official says two new patients are stable

Image Credit: File

Dubai: A Filipino patient, who was diagnosed with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the UAE on February 8, is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a top official in the health ministry told Gulf News on Saturday morning.

“The patient is still in ICU,” Dr Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Health Centres and Clinics at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, said.

On Thursday, Marford Angeles, Consul-General and Deputy Head of Mission at the Philippine Embassy, had told Gulf News that they had been informed by UAE health officials of the condition of the 43-year old Filipino patient.

“The condition of our kababayan (compatriot) is getting worse. We can assure, however, the patient is being given maximum health care and support,” he had said, calling for prayers for the immediate recovery of the patient.

Two new cases

Meanwhile on Friday, another patient from the Philippines, aged 34, along with a 39 year old from Bangladesh, tested positive for COVID-19 in the UAE.

Asked about the condition of the two new cases, Dr Al Rand said, “They are in a stable condition.”

On Friday (February 21, 2020) another patient from the Philippines, aged 34, along with a 39 year old from Bangladesh, tested positive for COVID-19 in the UAE. A man uses a body thermal scanner on a student wearing a protective mask. For illustrative purposes only.

They were said to be in direct contact with a Chinese patient recently diagnosed with coronavirus.

So far, the total number of patients who have tested positive for COVID19 in the UAE is 11, three of whom have fully recovered.

The ministry affirmed that all people in direct contact with the coronavirus patients are being checked to ensure the safety of the community and that the disease will not break out in the country.