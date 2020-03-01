How to protect yourself from coronavirus Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Prices of food items from Iran such as dates, pistachio, saffron, raisins, fresh fruits and vegetables and other imports from Iran are likely to rise in the near term, say local retailers.

Amid Covid-19 tensions and last week news of Dubai cancelling flights to and from Iran – local Iranian retailers are said to be stocking up on food imports from the country as they fear this could stop in the near term.

“At the moment we are still receiving food shipments from Iran. But we don’t know how long this will continue. With Ramadan coming up and the demand for dry fruits soaring we (local Iranian retailers) in UAE are stocking up on dry fruit and other food items that are popular in UAE from Iran. We have to ensure there is enough supply for the next few months especially during Ramadan,” said Mehdi Kaha Bazi, an Iranian trader who runs a retail shop in Al Ras, Dubai.

Food import data from Iran into UAE

According to UN Comtrade, the UAE imports nine key food products from Iran. According to numbers revealed by UN Comtrade, in 2018, key food imports from Iran into UAE stood at over $130 million. The key food importing items included dates - fresh and dried (18,473.08 million tonnes valued $7.7 million; Kiwifruit (3,509.23 million tonnes valued $1.46 million; grapes – dried (11,146.03 million tonnes valued $17.19 million); apples – fresh (34,721.98 million tonnes valued $37.56 million); tomatoes – fresh / chilled (18,557.26 million tonnes valued $10.53 million); other leguminous vegetables, shelled or unshelled, fresh or chilled – (1,18,994.28 million tonnes valued $38.26 million); cucumbers and gherkins – fresh and chilled (4,528.98 million tonnes valued $0.47 million); mushroom of the genus agaricus – fresh and chilled (779.19 million tonnes valued $1.66 million); guts, bladders & stomachs of animals (other than fish), watermelons – fresh (1,42,181.04 million tonnes valued $16.04).

Local traders hoarding

Dhananjay Datar, owner of Al Adil Trading also prices of dry food items from Iran will go up slightly. He added while retailers in the UAE are soaking in on all the latest updates regarding flight cancellations and other precautionary measures taken against Covid-19, prices of food imports from Iran will fluctuate. “At the moment, traders are hoarding. Once that settles, prices too will settle.”

He said: “The main foodstuff products that are imported from Iran are pistachio, saffron, raisin, among other food products. While restrictions to import from here will have an impact, there are alternate markets like India, Turkey, US which can meet the requirements. The quantity of saffron, pistachio, raisin being imported are reasonably high. When the products come from alternate markets, prices are bound to see a little increase temporarily. This is expected. Soon we will see the prices stabilising. At the moment some traders are hoarding, anticipating a hike in price. But chances of this happening in the market is very negligible. The market will be able to overcome the current situation sooner or later. There is no need for any undue concern,” he added.

Alternate markets available

According to Datar, there are alternate markets for dry fruits and veggies imported from Iran. "India, Turkey, the US can meet deficit from these countries."

Flights update

Last week a Dubai Airports spokesperson said flights to and from Iran have been suspended based on directives from the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

"All passengers arriving on direct flights from Tehran will receive thermal screening at the airport by Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and its Airport Medical Centre team," said the statement issued by Dubai airports. There are 9 daily flights between Dubai and destinations in Iran, excluding Tehran.