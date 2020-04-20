Coronavirus: Excited Instagrammers in UAE spotted these flags and shared videos in the las

UAE flag with the message #DedicationatWorkandSafetyatHome flown over Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Aviation

Have you seen a helicopter flying over Abu Dhabi displaying a large UAE flag with the hashtag #DedicationatWorkandSafetyatHome across it recently? It is a creative initiative by the Abu Dhabi Aviation that urges residents to stay at home and support the government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 12, Abu Dhabi Aviation, the largest commercial helicopter operator and maintenance services in the Mena region, launched a helicopter flight, which will be flying over all the emirates to spread awareness about COVID-19.

Excited Instagrammers who spotted the flags took to the media sharing app to share videos in the last few days.

Some also took the opportunity to salute healthcare staff and first responders who have been fighting on the frontlines.

The campaign that started on April 12 from the capital will spread to the other emirates in coming days. The messages, which say Dedication at Work and Safety at Home, remind residents to work from home to keep themselves and others safe, and avoid the risk of spreading Covid-19.

According to an Instagram statement by Abu Dhabi Aviation: "The initiative is part of Abu Dhabi Aviation’s effort to support the UAE’s measures to combat coronavirus, keep people safe, protect their health and join the global effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19."

The UAE has launched sterilisation programmes across various emirates. Streets, buildings and public areas have been sterilised by the country as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.