Dubai: UAE supermarket chain Lulu Group has denied social media posts that claim they are giving away coupons worth US$500 (Dh1,836).
In a statement to Gulf News, V. Nandakumar, chief communications officer Lulu Group said, “We have alerted the authorities to take appropriate action. We urge everyone not to fall for such fraudulent messages and to not spread it further. Always refer to Lulu Group’s official social media handles for any updates and announcements.”
On Wednesday, April 15, a message on social media platforms read “Lulu Hypermarket have announced that they will give away coupons worth US$500 during the state of emergency. Get yours on http://lulu.boromos.net.
The fake message also tells people to forward the message to 20 friends or 5 groups, "Click on the "WhatsApp" button)... Click continue...You will rereeive your $500 Lulu Hypermarket coupon redeemable at any of our hypermarkets. You can also check the availability to make your purchase online.."