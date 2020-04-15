Lulu tells customers to look at its official social media platforms for latest offers

Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: UAE supermarket chain Lulu Group has denied social media posts that claim they are giving away coupons worth US$500 (Dh1,836).

In a statement to Gulf News, V. Nandakumar, chief communications officer Lulu Group said, “We have alerted the authorities to take appropriate action. We urge everyone not to fall for such fraudulent messages and to not spread it further. Always refer to Lulu Group’s official social media handles for any updates and announcements.”

On Wednesday, April 15, a message on social media platforms read “Lulu Hypermarket have announced that they will give away coupons worth US$500 during the state of emergency. Get yours on http://lulu.boromos.net.