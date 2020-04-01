1.894393-3222112530
Dubai: Dubai Municipality on Wednesday withdrew six types of hand sanitisers that were proved non-compliant with the approved specifications, against the backdrop of an intensive inspection campaign to verify the safety of antimicrobial products, including hand sanitizers circulating in the local market.

A total of 102 samples of different sizes were taken from the products circulated in the market for the purpose of conformity tests and laboratory analysis. The tests showed that six samples did not comply with the approved specifications due to the presence of methanol, which is a colorless liquid with a pungent odor used as a solvent. It is highly toxic and hazardous to human health, and affects the nervous system, causes dizziness, headache, irritation of the skin and respiratory system, and causes blindness in severe poisoning cases. Those non-conforming batches of the products were immediately withdrawn from the local market and banned from trading, and these products are:

LULU Hand Sanitizer - 500ml, 320104

COSMO Hand Sanitizer - 65ml, 24286

ZIVA Hand Sanitizer – 250 ml, 03200050MF

FEAH Hand Sanitizer – 50ml, 24291

AMEYA Isopropyl Alcohol – 70ml

LULU Hand Sanitizer - 250ML, 3200105

