Abu Dhabi: Donations and in-kind contributions have been pouring to the ‘Together We Are Good campaign’, a dedicated collection aimed at lending a helping hand to those facing financial difficulties as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Launched on March 23 by the Abu Dhabi Government’s Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, it is one of the biggest charity campaigns in the emirate in recent years.

According to the official announcement, the funds and items collected will be “mainly directed towards medical and educational aid and food supplies, as well as anything that will benefit the community”.

“The programme will be a channel for the community to show the strength of its solidarity, cohesion and cooperation,” Ma’an announced.

Donations

To kick off the campaign, one of Abu Dhabi’s biggest banks, the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, contributed Dh 25 million the day after the programme was launched. On the same day, three anonymous donors donated Dh12 million, Dh1 million and Dh500,000 respectively, while Mohammed Rasool Khoory and Sons Group, which specialises in the trade of luxury watches and fine jewellery, contributed Dh3 million.

“[Our donation] is a gesture of national pride and duty. It is imperative for all businessman and residents,” Yusuf Khoory, chief executive officer at Rasool Khoory, said later.

In-kind contributions also came in, including the use of 400 hotel rooms pledged by Al Masaood Group, and other hotel rooms by Ali Lakhraim Al Zaabi, the head of the Lakhraim Business Group. In addition, two Emiratis – Humaid bin Saeed Al Neyadi and Mohammad bin Rashid Al Kitbi – donated Dh2 million in kind towards the acquisition and use of medical equipment and kit.

These donations set the tone for further contributions from generous residents, both Emirati and expat, towards the initiative.

Abdulkader Sankari and his sons, who own the Paris Gallery chain as well as Sankari Investment, were the first expats to donate Dh20 million to the campaign.

Royal contributions

Earlier this month, a Dh25 million donation by Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, was hailed as offering hope amid the bleak current situation. Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain, also donated a similar amount, while Shaikh Saif Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Shaikh Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan and Shaikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan each contributed Dh20 million.

The biggest financial contribution to Ma’an that has been listed so far has been from Shaikh Suroor bin Mohammad Al Nahyan at Dh30 million.

Over the last week, the campaign has also received the widespread support of more than a dozen notable Emirati families and tribes, including the Al Mazrouei, Al Suwaidi and Al Muheiri clans.

Ma’an initiatives

Using these, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health has provided access to quarantine facilities at hotel rooms, and accommodation for medical staff. Medical equipment contributed by Al Ain’s Ain Al Khaleej Hospital and Al Farah Medical Rehabilitation Centre are also being used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Notably, Ma’an has so far invited individuals and families who have been affected by the current economic challenges to apply for support educational, food-related, healthcare and other basic needs. In addition, the authority, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, has called upon parents to apply for support in paying of private school fees, or to obtain devices for remote learning.

residents can contribute froWith the advent of Ramadan, Ma’an announced that it would provide meals to workers in Abu Dhabi, and that m as little as Dh20 to donate two meals.

How to contribute

Contribute by accessing togetherwearegood.ae